Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($111.58) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($129.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €103.97 ($109.44).

Shares of PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.11 and its 200 day moving average is €81.97. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($121.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

