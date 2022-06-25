Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €47.09 ($49.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

