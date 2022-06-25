Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €42.22 ($44.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Basf has a 12-month low of €44.95 ($47.32) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($73.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.62.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.