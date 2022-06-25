Burcon NutraScience (BU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of BU stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$58.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

