Aetherium Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 28th

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 28th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMFIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,539,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

