Concentrix (CNXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

