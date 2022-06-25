Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRCN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.37. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burcon NutraScience stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

