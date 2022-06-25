Cinedigm (CIDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

