Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$50.80 and last traded at C$51.94, with a volume of 25028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

Specifically, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,653,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,857,240.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,719.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.69 million and a P/E ratio of -233.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

