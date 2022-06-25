RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.34. 3,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,362.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 6,367 shares worth $140,729. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $568.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

