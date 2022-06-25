Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €27.50. The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 301280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)
