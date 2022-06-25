Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €27.50. The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 301280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

