Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from 94.00 to 86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 247935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

