Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as low as 1.91 and last traded at 1.96, with a volume of 202675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 8.22.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.15.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

