Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.73. 8,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Specifically, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $995.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

