LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $83.73 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 54462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

