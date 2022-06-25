Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 7481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 109,961 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 503,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.