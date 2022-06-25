Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 152185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

