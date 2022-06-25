Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. 18,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,595,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 96.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 287,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

