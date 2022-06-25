Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 5,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,168,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Specifically, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,316,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

