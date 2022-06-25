Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 368332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

