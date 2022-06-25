Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 15,681 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

