American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Well traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73. 18,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,514,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $60,595.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,286 shares of company stock worth $1,420,105. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

