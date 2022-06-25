Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.23. 1,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,021,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.41.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

