Head to Head Survey: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) vs. TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62%

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Captor Capital and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 253.77%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

About Captor Capital (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

