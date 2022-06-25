Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

