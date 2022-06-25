Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$23.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.38. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

