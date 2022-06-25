Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $113.40

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

