Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $135.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

