Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $132.27

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.