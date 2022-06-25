Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $14.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Holley has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Holley by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

