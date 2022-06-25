Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Target Price at $18.70

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DALXF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.