Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $58.58

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,135 shares of company stock worth $4,115,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

