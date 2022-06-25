Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.