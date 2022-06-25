Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $160.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in WESCO International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.