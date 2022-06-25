Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $30.33

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

