AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of AACAY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

