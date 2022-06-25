Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

