The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

PGR opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2,714.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.