Insider Buying: AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider Acquires £24,840 in Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($30,426.26).
AEX Gold stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Friday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.40. The stock has a market cap of £79.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.99.
AEX Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.