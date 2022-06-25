Insider Buying: AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider Acquires £24,840 in Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($30,426.26).

AEX Gold stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Friday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.40. The stock has a market cap of £79.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.99.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

