Geoffrey Drabble Purchases 17,445 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($61,326.74).

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. DS Smith Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.