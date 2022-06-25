William Chalmers Acquires 149,910 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($78,957.99).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 43.40 ($0.53) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.