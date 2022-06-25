Stuart Machin Sells 99,121 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($166,334.85).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.13 ($2.52).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.