Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

