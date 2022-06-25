Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

BCS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

