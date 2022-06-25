Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

