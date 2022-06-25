MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEDNAX’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE MD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

