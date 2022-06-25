Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider David Wood Purchases 58,523 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($121,863.18).

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. Wickes Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.78 ($3.28).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.34).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

