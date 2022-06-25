Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Karen Simon Acquires 34,000 Shares of Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) insider Karen Simon purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £376,040 ($460,607.55).

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -26.38. Energean plc has a one year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,437 ($17.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,278.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,540 ($18.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

