Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.