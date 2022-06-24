Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $171.58 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

